Google’s Pixel 6 Series Launch Event – What to Expect
Launch Date
Pixel 6 series smartphones will be launched via a special event at 10 am PT or 10:30 pm IST on October 19.
Where to Watch the Event?
- The launch event can be live-streamed on Google's official YouTube channel.
- It can also be watched live on the social media handles of the tech giant.
What’s New?
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is rumoured to get four major OS updates and five years of security patches.
Software Front
- These Pixels launched in 2021 will be updated all the way up to Android 16 in 2025, and get security updates until October 2026.
- These will also be the first smartphones to launch with Android 12.
About Chip
The Pixel 6 phones will be the first to feature Google's in-house Tensor chip along with a modern design and fancy new cameras using Samsung sensors.
Camera Details
- The Google Pixel 6 smartphone will flaunt a 50MP primary camera and a 12MP camera behind.
- It will feature an 8MP front-facing camera, for selfies purpose.
Adaptive Battery
There is a dedicated battery savings mode which is called the Extreme Battery Saver, which can last up to 48 hours.
What’s the Price?
Google has even made clear the Pixel 6 Pro will be a "premium-priced product." The price is to be revealed at the launch event.