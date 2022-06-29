Happy Birthday Elon Musk: Interesting facts about the World's richest person
Elon Musk turns 51 today; his followers on Twitter touched the 100 million mark. Musk is expected to buy Twitter later this year if all goes well.
At 12, Musk created a video game called 'Blastar'. It was sold to PC and Office Technology magazine for $500.
In the 1990s, Musk also worked at a gaming start-up called 'Rocket Science', helping develop at least three titles, Kotaku reports.
Musk's earliest venture was the founding of Zip2, which provided maps and business directories to newspapers and was later sold to Compaq for $307 million.
Earlier PayPal was called 'Confinity' and was finally renamed after a merger with Elon Musk's venture called X.com.
In 2010, Musk received the FAI Gold Space Medal from the Federation Aronautique Internationale for designing the first privately developed rocket to reach orbit.
Musk also made an appearance in The Simpsons episode, 'The Musk Who Fell to Earth'.
Musk purchased James Bond's classic submarine car in 2013. The car featured in the 007 classic 'The Spy Who Loved Me.'
Musk was the inspiration for Robert Downey, Jr.'s character, Tony Stark, in the Iron Man franchise. Musk had a cameo in Iron Man 2.