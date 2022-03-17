Holi 2022: Top-rated budget speakers for Holi party
ZOOOK Mini Blaster
ZOOOK, Mini Blaster is a portable trolley speaker equipped with the latest Bluetooth technology. Designed specifically for small house parties. The speaker as a 10 watt output coupled with an immersive sound experience and deep bass.
Quantum SonoTrix 41
Quantum SonoTrix 41 is a newly launched portable speaker that is powered with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The speaker has easy functionalities to shuffle music tracks, adjust volume, pause, play, call, toggle between power source and modes.
Crossbeats Dynamite
The most powerful True Wireless Bluetooth Speakers for your indoor leisure and outdoor adventures without breaking the bank. The speaker is equipped with Voice command, Upto 10hrs playtime, 10W, USB support, dust and splash-proof, AUX pin enabled.
Pebble Thunder
Pebble Thunder can be your perfect companion for hosting the most happening home party. The sleek barrel-shaped speaker supports TWS connectivity, 50W High-Fidelity sound, deep bass and Multi-colour sense light. Also having AUX, SD card and USB support.
boAt Stone 650
boAt Stone 650, one of the most sought after names in the list of portable Bluetooth speakers. It offers two powerful 5-cm drivers that ensure a premium audio experience with 7 hours of playtime and it is also completely dust and water-resistant.
Bluei Rocker R13 Bazooka
Speakers offer powerful 10W inbuilt speakers with great ampliﬁers to offer fantastic surround sound output - awesome bass and mid-range with very good treble and speaker is shockproof and water-resistant.