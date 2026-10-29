Honda Plans Big Comeback in India with 5 New Cars & 5 New Suv’s 4
Honda, desires to turn around its fortune in India, is getting ready to expand its lineup.
The japenese company is going to take the help of not one or two but four new SUVs. In addition to these, it will also be launching two-door sports cars as well.
Honda 0 Alpha - First Electric SUV For India
The first and highly anticipated model from Honda will be the production-spec 0 Alpha electric SUV.
Honda Prelude - Hybrid Sports Coupe
Next up from Honda will be a hybrid coupe sportscar, and it will be none other than the iconic Prelude.
Honda CR-V Hybrid - Popular SUV To Return
The Honda CR-V is expected to return to India by 2028 as the flagship SUV in the company's lineup.
Honda's New Sub-4-Metre SUV
Coming to one of the most important launches from Honda, it has been recently confirmed that the company is planning to introduce an all-new sub-4-metre SUV for India in 2028
New Honda SUV To Rival Hyundai Creta
The upcoming SUV is expected to get a more comprehensive feature list to compete with established rivals. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a strong-hybrid powertrain and even an electric version are possible.
Details regarding its design, name and launch timeline are still unknown.
Honda is reportedly working with Tata Technologies to develop India-focused vehicles