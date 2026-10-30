How to Activate Facebook Protect: Step-by-Step Guide
Why Facebook Protect Matters
Facebook Protect adds extra security to eligible accounts. It helps users strengthen protection against hacking threats.
Open Facebook Settings
Log in to your Facebook account. Tap the menu, then select Settings and Privacy followed by Settings.
Find Facebook Protect
Look for Facebook Protect in your settings. Select “Get Started” to begin the setup process.
Review Security Benefits
Read the welcome screen and protection details. Tap “Next” to continue with the security check.
Check Account Security
Facebook scans for potential security weaknesses. It may recommend a stronger password or two-factor authentication.
Complete Activation
Select “Fix Now” and follow the on-screen instructions. Finish the recommended steps to strengthen your account security.
Important Note
Facebook Protect availability and settings may vary by account. Follow the instructions displayed in your Facebook app.