How To Automatically Delete Unwanted Emails In Gmail
Open your Gmail on your PC or laptop.
In the search bar, you will find a filters icon. Just tap on it.
If the icon is not visible, go to the settings button on the right-hand corner of the page and click on “See all settings”.
On the Settings page click on the Filters and blocked addresses tab and then click on "Create new filter" on the bottom of the page.
Next, you will find "From" written on top, here you enter the name or email address of the unwanted emails like emails from Swiggy, Zomato, Facebook, LinkedIn, Voot, or Quora.
After entering the email address, select "Delete it and click on Create filter." Voila, it’s done.
Now Gmail will automatically delete these unwanted emails from your inbox.