How to back up WhatsApp chats and videos on Android
Restart and Reconnect
Restart your phone and reconnect to Wi-Fi or try mobile data. Sign out of your Google Account and sign in again if the backup remains stuck.
Check Storage and Battery
Free up phone storage and reduce backup size if necessary. Keep your device charged and force-stop WhatsApp before trying again.
Fix Account Errors
Allow WhatsApp access to photos and videos, and sync your Google Account. Update Google Play Services and check that the SIM linked to WhatsApp is active.
Restore Chats Carefully
Reconnect your Google Account through WhatsApp’s Chat Backup settings if needed. If troubleshooting fails, reinstall WhatsApp and restore your latest available backup.
Avoid Losing Messages
Wait a few hours if media uploads continue after progress reaches 100%. Corrupted backups may be unrecoverable. Back up chats before changing phones. A new Google Account backup replaces the previous one for the same number.