How to change the photo on Aadhaar Card
Visit the UIDAI website- https://uidai.gov.in/.
Now download the Aadhaar Enrollment Form.
Provide all the details asked for in the Form.
Now, go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.
A new picture will be clicked at the centre. So, you don’t need to submit any other photo.
Along with the form, you need to pay Rs. 100 along with GST as the fee.
After the payment, you will receive an acknowledgement slip and an Update Request Number (URN), which can help you track the update of your Aadhaar card.
As it will take time to update, you should keep on checking the update.