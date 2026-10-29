How to Colour Old Photos with ChatGPT
Bring Memories Back
AI tools are making it easier to add colour to cherished black-and-white family photos. ChatGPT can create natural-looking colour versions while retaining much of the original detail.
Upload Your Photo
Open ChatGPT on the website or app with image support enabled. Upload the black-and-white photograph you want to colourise.
Use a Simple Prompt
Ask ChatGPT to “convert this black and white photo into a naturally colorised version.” Mention details such as the era, people, clothing and desired realistic colours.
Keep Colours Natural
Ask for realistic skin tones, lighting, textures and historically appropriate colours. Tell the AI to preserve the original contrast, details and mood without oversaturation.
Review the Result
ChatGPT processes the image and generates a coloured version within moments. Check the result carefully, as small inaccuracies or unusual details may sometimes appear.
Share the Memory
Download the finished image and share the newly coloured memory with family and friends. Remember, AI colourisation adds colour; it does not necessarily restore damaged photographs.