How to Create and Share Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers
Go to WhatsApp, and open any WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji button
For creating WhatsApp Stickers select the fourth icon and click 'Create" to create a sticker of your choice
You will be directed to the Create sticker page, where "Recent and Gallery" images will be displayed
You can choose any image of your choice that is relatable to Independence Day
When you select the image, you land on the black background page, where you can show your creativity by adding more stickers. images, emojis and text
Once you are done, share the sticker with your contact
Now, add it to Favourites to share in future or else you can also Edit the sticker if you want to modify it further