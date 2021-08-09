How to download Covid Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
Add this number “+919013151515” to your contacts.
You can also visit the link wa.me/919013151515 and click on “continue to chat”.
Type “Covid Certificate” and send to the above number
Cowin platform will generate a six-digit OTP and sent it to your number, enter this OTP within 30 seconds.
You will be asked to “Type 1 for downloading Certificate”.
Type 1 and send it and your certificate will be shared with you and you can download it.
If you are not vaccinated- you will get a message saying “The certificate is not available as the member is not vaccinated”.
