How to enable Google Photos’ and save battery
Battery-friendly backup
Google Photos is developing an option to reduce battery usage. The feature aims to limit unnecessary background syncing.
How it works
A new toggle was spotted in Google Photos version 7.59. When enabled, photos and videos may sync less frequently in the background.
Less battery drain
Reduced background activity could help conserve power. Automatic backups will continue, but may take longer.
Possible syncing delays
New photos may not appear immediately on connected devices. Backups may resume when users open the app.
Who benefits most?
Frequent photo-takers may benefit from reduced power consumption. The feature could help phones with smaller batteries.
When will it arrive?
Google has not announced an official release date. Watch for future app updates to check availability.