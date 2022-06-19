How to enable Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge
Microsoft has shut down its oldest Internet Explorer (IE) browser after about 27 years. Microsoft isn’t completely killing IE and it will still be accessible via the Edge browser.
Open the Microsoft Edge browser and then click on the three-dotted button, on the top-right corner of your screen.
Now, click on Settings > select Default browser, which is seen on the left.
To Make Microsoft Edge your default browser - click on Make Default
Click on the dropdown menu for Allow sites and select Allow. This will allow you to open any site in Internet Explorer mode.
For this setting change to take effect, restart your browser, now click on Restart.
This doesn't mean that Internet Explorer will open whenever you launch the Edge browser.
First you need to open the site you want to visit, and then click the same three-dotted button seen on the top right corner and choose "Reload in Internet Explorer mode."