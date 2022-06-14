How to Find WiFi Password in Windows 10 and 11
If you forgot your WiFi network password, you can easily find out if you have another Windows PC or laptop already connected to your WiFi network.
On Windows 11, choose the Start button, type control panel, then select Network and Internet > Network and Sharing Center.
On Windows 10, go to the Start button, select Settings > under Network & Internet > Status > Network and Sharing Center.
Once you find the Network and Sharing Center in the Windows system, select your Wi-Fi network name, beside Connections.
In Wi-Fi Status, select Wireless Properties.
In Wireless Network Properties select the Security tab.
Network security Key gets displayed, now select the Show characters check box. Your Wi-Fi network password will be displayed! :)