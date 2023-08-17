How to Maintain Your iPhone’s Battery Health

High temperatures can degrade your battery's capacity over time. Avoid exposing your iPhone to direct sunlight. Similarly, freezing temperatures can temporarily reduce battery life. Try to keep your iPhone at a moderate temperature range.
Use Authorized Accessories
Use Apple-certified chargers, cables, and accessories. Poor-quality or counterfeit accessories can damage your battery or affect charging speeds.
Optimal Charging
Avoid charging your iPhone to 100% frequently. It's better to keep it between 20% and 80% for regular use. Don't leave your iPhone plugged in after it's fully charged.
Software Updates
Keep your iPhone's operating system updated. Apple often includes battery optimization improvements in software updates.
Background App Refresh and Notifications
Disable unnecessary background app refresh and notifications. Some apps constantly running in the background can drain your battery.
Battery-Intensive Apps
Identify and manage apps that consume a lot of battery power. You can check battery usage in your iPhone's settings to see which apps use the most energy.
Auto-Brightness and Display Settings
Use auto-brightness to adjust your screen's brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. Lower your screen's brightness manually when possible.
Low Power Mode
Activate Low Power Mode when your battery is running low. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off non-essential features.
Background App Refresh
Disable or limit background app refresh for apps that you don't need to update constantly.
Location Services
Review and manage app permissions for location services. Some apps use GPS constantly, which can drain your battery.
Storage Management
Keep your iPhone's storage well-managed. Nearly full storage can affect battery performance.
Battery Health Check
Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the health of your battery. If it's significantly degraded, you might consider replacing the battery with Apple.