How to Maintain Your iPhone’s Battery Health
Avoid Extreme Temperatures

High temperatures can degrade your battery's capacity over time. Avoid exposing your iPhone to direct sunlight. Similarly, freezing temperatures can temporarily reduce battery life. Try to keep your iPhone at a moderate temperature range.
Use Authorized Accessories

Use Apple-certified chargers, cables, and accessories. Poor-quality or counterfeit accessories can damage your battery or affect charging speeds.
Optimal Charging

Avoid charging your iPhone to 100% frequently. It's better to keep it between 20% and 80% for regular use. Don't leave your iPhone plugged in after it's fully charged.
Software Updates

Keep your iPhone's operating system updated. Apple often includes battery optimization improvements in software updates.
Background App Refresh and Notifications

Disable unnecessary background app refresh and notifications. Some apps constantly running in the background can drain your battery.
Battery-Intensive Apps

Identify and manage apps that consume a lot of battery power. You can check battery usage in your iPhone's settings to see which apps use the most energy.
Auto-Brightness and Display Settings

Use auto-brightness to adjust your screen's brightness according to ambient lighting conditions. Lower your screen's brightness manually when possible.
Low Power Mode

Activate Low Power Mode when your battery is running low. This mode reduces power consumption by turning off non-essential features.
Background App Refresh

Disable or limit background app refresh for apps that you don't need to update constantly.
Location Services

Review and manage app permissions for location services. Some apps use GPS constantly, which can drain your battery.
Storage Management

Keep your iPhone's storage well-managed. Nearly full storage can affect battery performance.
Battery Health Check

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health to check the health of your battery. If it's significantly degraded, you might consider replacing the battery with Apple.