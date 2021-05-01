How to Manage Facebook Newsfeed Preferences
Open the Facebook app and click on the Hamburger menu.
Scroll down to the Settings & Privacy option.
Click on News Preferences under News Feed Settings.
Click on the Favourites option to select the friends and pages you want to highlight.
If you want to unfollow a page, person, or group, click the Unfollow button.
To follow a person, page, or group that you unfollowed earlier, click the Reconnect button.
To temporarily stop seeing posts or modify snooze time, click Snooze option by selecting the page you are following.