How to Manage Facebook Newsfeed Preferences

Open the Facebook app and click on the Hamburger menu.

Scroll down to the Settings & Privacy option.

Click on News Preferences under News Feed Settings.

Click on the Favourites option to select the friends and pages you want to highlight.

If you want to unfollow a page, person, or group, click the Unfollow button.

To follow a person, page, or group that you unfollowed earlier, click the Reconnect button.

To temporarily stop seeing posts or modify snooze time, click Snooze option by selecting the page you are following.