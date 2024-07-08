How to protect your WhatsApp account from hackers?
WhatsApp, being one of the most widely used messaging apps globally, requires robust security measures to protect your privacy. Here are some essential tips to secure your WhatsApp account
Enable Two-Step Verification
Two-Step Verification adds an extra layer of security by requiring a six-digit PIN along with the SMS verification code when registering your number on a new device.
Choose a strong, unique PIN that's not easily guessable.
Activate Fingerprint/Face ID Lock
Prevent unauthorized access to your chats by enabling fingerprint or face ID lock on your phone.
Even if your phone is unlocked, this feature ensures only you can access WhatsApp, adding a critical layer of security.
Manage Privacy Settings
Review and customize who can see your "Last Seen" status, profile picture, and status updates.
Limit access to your information to just your contacts or consider hiding it altogether for maximum privacy.
Beware of Phishing Attempts
Avoid clicking on links that seem fishy or promise unbelievable offers.
Report suspicious messages and block the sender if necessary.
Review Linked Devices
Keep track of all devices logged into your WhatsApp account.
Periodically review the list of linked devices and log out any unfamiliar ones to prevent unauthorized access, especially after using WhatsApp on a public computer.