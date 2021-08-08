How to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Typing
To activate Google Assistant on your Android device touch and hold the Home button.
If you are not able to do it by just saying “Hey Google” or “Okay Google” install the Google Assistant app on your device.
After you install it, tap on the “Open” button and say “Hey Google.”
Now, the digital assistant will respond to you, then say “Send a WhatsApp message to the Contact Name.”
After this, Google Assistant will ask you about what message you want to send and you can dictate your message.
Now the virtual assistant will type and show you the message on the display.
The assistant will say the message is ready to send. After this say “Okay, send it.”
Now your message will be delivered and you can see the delivery notification.