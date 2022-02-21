How to Share Live Google Maps Location on your Android Phone
Google Maps app launched in 2005 has made it easier to find specific places and people at ease.
Google Maps is free of cost and easy to use. You can try real-time tracking a friend or a family member to be on the safe side.
Go to Google Maps and tap on your profile picture.
Now tap on Location Sharing
Then click on "Share location" add people from your contact list.
Once you choose a contact, set a sharing time.
If your contact doesn’t have a Google account, you need to use the Location Sharing link from the Add People section.
One can even copy the link and share it via a messaging app or an email.