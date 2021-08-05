How to Share View Once Photo or Video on WhatsApp
You can send the view once photo or video to a group chat and an individual chat.
Select a Chat on your WhatsApp
Tap on the camera icon for recording the photo or video which you want to share.
Now click the picture
Before clicking the send button, tap on the 1 button on the right of the add a caption.
Same way you can send the picture from the gallery, tap on the paper clip and select the photo or video which you want to share.
Before clicking the send button, tap on the 1 button on the right of add a caption.
When someone shares a view once photo or video, once you see it you cannot view it again or download it on your Android, iOS, Whatsapp Web Desktop device.