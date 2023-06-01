How to stay safe from “Look Who Died” Facebook scam
There is a new scam called “Look who died”. The hacker impersonates a friend on Facebook and then sends a message on Messenger.
The message says something like "Look who died" and includes a link to a news article. The link actually contains harmful software.
If you click on the link, you will be asked to enter your Facebook username and password. The hackers steal your login information, personal details or financial information linked to your account.
To stay safe from such scams, use strong and unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication.
Be careful when sharing personal information online.
Avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading files from unknown sources.
Keep your software and devices up to date with the latest security patches.
Stay informed about online threats and scams to protect yourself.