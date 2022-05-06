How to track your menstrual cycles on your Apple Watch
The Cycle Tracking app is preloaded on the Watch, you don’t have to download it.
Hit the digital crown to view the grid or list of your apps
Go to the Cycle Tracking app
On the top, swipe left or right to choose a day. The default is the current day.
Hit + next to the field of your choice to add data. Select Period, Symptoms, Sexual Activity, or Spotting.
Within the individual menus, tap the data you’d like to log. (Eg. Period > Had Flow / No Flow > Light Flow / Medium Flow / Heavy Flow.)
On the top right corner tap "Done"
Scroll down to view a Summary of your Period Prediction, Last Menstrual Period, and Ongoing Factors.