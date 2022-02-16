How to update Google Chrome 98.0.4758.102 security update with patch
The Google Chrome update (98.0.4758.102 version) is said to fix the issues and patch browser vulnerabilities.
First, open the Chrome browser on your system to update Google Chrome.
Tap on three dots at the top right corner of the web screen.
Click on Settings.
Then click on 'About Chrome.'
Here you will find which version you are using.
If you are on an older version, it will automatically update your Google Chrome to the latest version.
Notably, this is Google's first zero-day patch of 2022.