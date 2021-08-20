How to Use Google Tasks App in Gmail on Web
Why Google’s Task?
Google’s Tasks app will erase out the tedious task of surfing through the piles of emails. It is integrated into the inbox while we use Gmail on the web.
Where is the Tasks App
On the right side of Gmail’s main page or at the bottom right corner of the screen, you will see a panel with icons Tasks and calendar.
How to open the Tasks Panel
Click on the blue button icon with a white line and a yellow dot in it, just below the Calendar and Keep buttons.
How to Create a Task
Once you click on the icon, Tasks will open up in a sidebar. Click on “Add a task”
How to Add Details
In the ‘Title’, you can add details, set a date and time for the task.
Can you Repeat the Task?
Yes! The symbol on the right side of the date/time that allows you to create a repeating task.
How to Edit Information
To edit or add more information to the task, click on the task, its details or date and time.