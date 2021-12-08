Indian Air Force's Mi-17V5 helicopter: Most Technically Advanced Helicopter
M17V5 Chopper is a Soviet designed Russian military helicopter.
The chopper is often used to carry air assault forces, reconnaissance teams.
Russian armed forces call it Mi-8MT. The Mi-17V5 can be recognized because it has the tail rotor on the port side instead of the starboard side.The M17V5 was built at Kazan Helicopter Plant
The helicopter is fitted with a self-defence system against heat seeker missiles, heavily-armoured cockpit, vital systems and components.
In February 2012, the IAF had formally Mi17V5 helicopters from Russia to enhance its operational capabilities including carrying troops and cargo to high altitude areas.
Speed
• Maximum speed: 280 km/h (170 mph, 150 kn)
• Cruise speed: 260 km/h (160 mph, 140 kn)
Range and Service Ceiling
• Range: 800 km (500 mi, 430 nmi)
• Service ceiling: 6,000 m (20,000 ft)
The chopper has the new PKV-8 autopilot system and a KNEI-8 avionics suite. It can carry a maximum take-off weight of 13,000 kg and maximum payload weight of 4,000 kg.
The chopper is equipped with modern technology and can transport personnel, other cargo in any geographical and climatic conditions irrespective of day and night.
This one is most technically advanced helicopter of Mi-8/17 family of helicopters, and incorporates the best engineering solutions from previous generations of helicopters.