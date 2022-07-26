India's 5G Spectrum Auction 2022: Everything you need to know
India's 5G auction starts today, i.e. July 26, 2022, for the country's first 5G spectrum ahead of a planned launch in 2023.
5G refers to the fifth generation of high-speed mobile internet, promising super-fast download speeds that can support technologies like self-driving cars, education, healthcare, smartdevices and virtual reality.
Four players are participating in the auction: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship Adani companies.