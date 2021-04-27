iOS 14.5 Brings 10 Latest Futures to Your iPhones
Apple released iOS 14.5 for all iPhone users last night, bringing a host of new features. Check out the new features available on iPhones running iOS 14.5.
Unlock iPhone with mask
iOS 14.5 brings a feature that allows you to unlock iPhones with a mask. To use this feature, you will also need an Apple Watch.
App tracking transparency gets doubled
With App Tracking Transparency, apps will require your permission before tracking any of your data.
217 new emojis on iPhones
iPhone users will get around 217 new ones. These include new smiling faces, new headphone icons that look like AirPods Max, and many more.
Siri gets two new voices
Now there are two new voices on Siri called Voice 1 or Voice 2. Siri can also make group FaceTime calls with iOS 14.5.
Battery Recalibration for iPhone 11 Series Users
Once iOS 14.5 is downloaded, it takes "a few weeks" to assess the situation and recalibrate the battery. If recalibration doesn't happen, Apple will replace the battery in that iPhone at no cost.
PS and Xbox controllers gets compatible with iPhone
All those who have PS5 or Xbox Series X can now use the controllers to play games on the iPhone.
AirTag compatible on iPhone
Apple introduced AirTag, an article tracking device, last week. With iOS 14.5, AirTag support is now official.
Apple Maps gets features like Google Maps
With iOS 14.5, users will get features like reporting an accident and speeding points.
New podcast app on iPhone
A new design and feature-rich podcast app will give you more information, and in general, the app will be similar to the Apple Music app.
Reminders app gets updated
A small change, but users can now sort reminders in a more organized way on iPhone.