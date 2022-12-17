iOS 16 Update: Apple launches Freeform App
Freeform comes free on every iPhone, iPad, and Mac, supporting iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1. It makes visual collaboration easier than ever!
Freeform app supports documents, PDFs, audio, video, sticky notes, shapes, diagrams, links to websites, map locations, and more.
Freeform app can be used it to brainstorm ideas, plan projects, create inspiration boards and more.
The Freeform app allows up to 100 collaborators on a project. It has the capacity to support big projects.
Since the Freeform boards are stored in iCloud, users can collaborate with others on a FaceTime call as iCloud is synced across all devices.
The Freeform app from Apple enables users to drag and drop content onto the board from other apps.
The app offers several colours and a variety of brush styles to sketch ideas, draw diagrams and add comments.