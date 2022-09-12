iOS 16 update: Top features coming to your iPhone

Apple is set to release iOS 16 today as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. Check out the iOS 16 new key features.
Customize the Lock Screen
You can personalize the Lock Screen with multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom fonts for the date and time, and more.
Edit or Unsend iMessage
You can edit an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sharing it, with up to five edits allowed per message.
Fitness+ Service
Apple announced that with iOS16, its Fitness+ service will be available for iPhone users without an Apple Watch later this year in the 21 countries where the service is available.
Full-Screen Music Player
iOS 16 restores a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen with large album art and a colour-matched wallpaper.
Track an Apple Pay Order
Apple Pay on iOS 16 features new built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed via Apple Pay.
Apple CarPlay
Now control more functions in your car with your iPhone and customize the dashboard the way you feel.
Battery Percentage and New Sound Alert
The iPhone’s battery percentage will appear on the screen, and you can hear a clearer ping sound than the earlier one to find AirPods, iPhones, iPad etc.
Updated Apple Maps App
New map design with multi-stop routes, look around functionality and Changes to MapKit.
iOS 16 Compatible Devices
iOS 16 will be available on iPhones 8 and above. iPhone SE 2020 and SE 2022 will also receive the software update. Additionally, the latest-generation iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will ship with iOS 16 out of the box.
How to Install
To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update.
iOS Release Time
We expect iOS 16 to reach Indian customers tonight at 10 p.m. or early tomorrow morning.