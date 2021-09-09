iPhone 14 Leaks Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch
Jon Prosser has shared alleged details about next year's iPhone 14 Pro Max a week before the iPhone 13 launch.
Launch Date
The iPhone 14 series is scheduled to launch in mid-September 2022.
Goodbye to Notch
The 2022 high-end iPhone will feature a new design that will say goodbye to the infamous notch.
Design
It could come with a titanium frame. Apple is also allegedly borrowing design elements from the iPhone 4 for its iPhone 2022 lineup.
Display
The iPhone 14-series will likely feature 120Hz LTPO displays, unlike the iPhone 13-series.
Built
The iPhone 2022 is said to have a thicker chassis that allows the rear camera to be bump-free, with the lenses, LED flash, and LiDAR scanner aligned with the rear glass.
Camera
It is suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a massive 1/1.3-inch 48MP camera sensor.
Models
Apple is rumoured to launch four models in the iPhone 14 series - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Price
- These are the expected prices of the iPhone 14 series
- iPhone 14 $799+
- iPhone 14 Pro $999+
- iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099+