iPhone 14 Series - 5 Exciting Features Expected
Launch Date
The iPhone 14 series is all set to arrive on September 7.
Expected Features
Here are some of the features that might get you more excited about the new versions. These could be Astrophotography, Satellite connectivity, and more.
Astrophotography Mode
The iPhone 14 series is expected to get is Astrophotography mode, which will offer an overall better quality image that can even capture the moon or stars.
Satellite Connectivity
The new iPhone 14 series might come with the Satellite connectivity feature. This would help people travelling in places where there is no cellular service.
Always-On Display
Apple is long rumoured to offer an Always-On Display feature with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
Camera Upgrade
The iPhone 14 Pro models may get a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is a big upgrade over the 12-megapixel sensors of year’s models.
Design Upgrade
The new iPhone 14 Pro models may come with a punch-hole display design, and Apple isn’t expected to eliminate any sensor needed for Face ID.