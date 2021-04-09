iPhone SE 3: Know Specifications, Arrival and Price
iPhone SE 3 will be the successor to the iPhone SE that got launched last year.
Specifications
iPhone SE 3 may feature a bigger display (5.5 or 6.1 inches), battery, a new chipset and an upgraded set of cameras.
Design
The render shows a flatter design similar to the iPhone 12.
Optics
The device may have a 2-megapixel f/1.6 lens on the rear; the lens used on the front shooter is currently unknown.
Memory
This device will be powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM.
Storage
iPhone SE 3 storage variants will be - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.
Connectivity
The smartphone is rumoured to support 5G with a sub 6GHz band.
Arrival
iPhone SE 3 is expected to arrive in September 2021.
Price
The iPhone SE 3 may launch at a starting price of Rs 40,999.