iPhones Eligible for iOS 14 Update
Apple will be rolling out iOS 14 for 15 different iPhone models. Apple introduced iOS 14 at its annual WWDC 2020 last week.
iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
The latest Pro iPhones are all set to get the iOS 14 software update upon release.
iPhone 11
The relatively affordable iPhone 11 will also be getting the iOS 14 update.
iPhone SE 2020
This affordable Apple flagship will also get the iOS 14 update upon release.
iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max
These premium Apple's flagship smartphones will also receive the iOS 14 update.
iPhone XR
If you have an iPhone XR or want to buy one, you will soon receive the upcoming iOS 14 update.
iPhone X
Apple will continue to offer software support to this iPhone with iOS 14.
iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
These two iPhones are eligible to get iOS 14. The iPhone 8 series got launched in September 2017 along with iPhone X.
iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus
Both these phones launched in September 2016, will get the iOS 14 update on release.
iPhone SE
The first iPhone SE launched in March 2016 is confirmed to get an iOS 14 updates.
iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus
The last set of iPhones to get iOS 14 are the iPhone 6s and the 6s Plus.