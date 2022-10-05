Jio Laptop – The JioBook – Price and Specifications
Reliance Jio showed off its JioBook laptop at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event.
Display
The JioBook comes with an 11.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels.
Camera
The budget-friendly device also has an HD webcam just above the screen for video calls.
Battery
The JioBook houses a 55.1-60 AH battery, which lasts up to eight hours on a single charge.
Speakers
There's also a dual-speaker setup and a built-in dual microphone.
Connectivity
The JioBook includes various connectivity options, including a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, a USB-A 2.0 port, Wi-Fiac, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Memory
It is equipped with 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB of expandable eMMC internal storage and support for a microSD card.
Operating System
JioBook is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with Adreno 610 GPU and runs on a custom version of Jio OS with pre-installed apps like Jio Cloud PC and Microsoft Ad browser.
Price
Currently, the JioBook is listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for Rs 19,500.