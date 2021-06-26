JioPhone Next: The Most Affordable Made in India 4G Handset
JioPhone Next Announced
Mukesh Ambani announced JioPhone Next at Reliance Industries 44th Annual General Meeting on 24th June 2021.
JioPhone Next Design
JioPhone Next flaunts a boxy retro design. Display - 5.5-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution.
JioPhone Next Processor
Powering the Reliance JioPhone Next under the hood is a 1.4GHz quad-core processor.
JioPhone Next Storage
The phone packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.
JioPhone Next Features
The device offers Google Play store access, voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, and language translation.
JioPhone Next Other Features
It offers basic connectivity options like dual-SIM support, 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and microUSB port.
JioPhone Next Camera
The smartphone features a single 5MP camera at the rear and a 2MP selfie camera with augmented reality filters.
JioPhone Next Arrival
The most affordable JioPhone is slated to be available for purchase from September 10 not only in India but globally.
JioPhone Next Price
The price of the phone is not announced yet, but it may range between Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.