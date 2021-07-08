Meet the 2021 iPhone - iPhone 13
Foxconn (Hon Hai) is going to be a major manufacturer of the iPhone 13 series.
Models
This series will have an iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.
Design
These are iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger shared Sonny Dickson on Twitter.
Colours
iPhone 13 may come in pink and two new colour options for the iPhone 13 Pro lineup are matte black and a new bronze or orange colour.
Storage
The iPhone 13 storage may range from 64GB and 512GB, though a new analyst report says the iPhone 13 may get up to 1TB of storage.
Rumoured Features
This year iPhone is likely to have a bigger camera, a 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display, A15 Bionic chip,120Hz refresh rates and an LTPO panel.
Battery
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is leading here, gaining an 18% increase from 3,687 mAh to 4,352 mAh. The other three models also see some increase and fix the short battery life issue.
iPhone 13 Name
iPhone 13 name is a big deal. People believe in triskaidekaphobia, which is the fear of the number 13. People want this year’s iPhone to be called iPhone 2021. It could also be called iPhone 12s.
Release Date
iPhone 13 could hit shelves on the fourth Friday or 24th of September 2021.