Microsoft Announces Windows 11 SE - A New Windows Edition for Students
Microsoft has created a new edition of Windows 11 designed for students and schools.
Windows 11 SE will ship exclusively on low-cost/ low-end hardware laptops.
Windows 11 SE is, naturally, optimized for Microsoft Edge, Office, and Microsoft’s cloud-based services, it’s not restricted to just Microsoft apps.
Windows 11 SE also supports third-party apps, including Zoom and Chrome.
Microsoft has removed the multiple Snap Layouts in this edition in favour of a single-mode that lets you place apps side by side.
The new Widgets section of Windows 11 has also been removed in SE, as Microsoft found it’s distracting in a classroom environment.
Windows 11 SE also backs up documents to OneDrive by default, with offline support to make it easier for students to use these Windows 11 SE laptops after school.
Microsoft has its own $249 Surface Laptop SE, which sets the platform for Windows 11 SE. The base model ships with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display.
Microsoft is expecting Windows 11 SE laptops to arrive in education channels later this year and into 2022.