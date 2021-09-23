Microsoft Surface Event: Seven Biggest Announcements Made by Microsoft
Microsoft announced seven new devices in the Microsoft Surface Event, including a new flagship laptop.
Surface Pro 8
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 flaunts thinner bezels, a larger 13-inch touchscreen, two Thunderbolt 4 ports (meaning no more USB-A port), and also supports the new Surface Slim Pen 2.
Surface Laptop Studio
Surface Laptop Studio is the Microsoft’s newest flagship laptop, a powerful notebook that puts a hinge behind the middle of the screen that helps bring the screen forward to easily use it.
Surface Duo 2
Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 gets cameras and 5G support. There’s also a new Glance Bar that shows time and how much battery is left when the device is closed.
Surface Slim Pen 2
Microsoft’s new stylus, the Surface Slim Pen 2 has built-in haptics designed to give you more tactile feedback while you’re using it.
Surface Go 3
Microsoft’s low-end Surface, Surface Go 3 is getting updated with new Intel processors.
Surface Adaptive Kit
Microsoft’s new Surface Adaptive Kit includes labels and port indicators that make Surface more accessible, and opener tools to help open the lid of a Surface device or pop out its kickstand.
Ocean Plastic Mouse
Microsoft’s new Eco-Friendly Mouse is made with 20 percent recycled ocean plastic and packaging that’s 100 percent recyclable.