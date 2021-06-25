Microsoft Windows 11
Microsoft Windows 11: All about the upcoming OS
Windows 11 announced
Microsoft announced Windows 11 desktop OS six years after the launch of Windows 10.
Windows 11 gets multiple desktops
Users can have multiple desktops and customise each with different wallpapers.
Windows 11 brings voice typing
Windows 11 brings a voice typing feature that will allow users to type on-screen using their voice
Windows 11 features Teams integration
Microsoft announced that Microsoft Teams integration is coming to Windows 11. Users can access it from any device or platform.
Microsoft Store gets a new look
Microsoft Store gets redesigned, makes it easier for users to find various apps.
Gaming gets better with Windows 11
Windows 11 features Auto HDR that makes the games look better with vibrant colours; plans to bring Xbox Game Pass directly into Windows 11.
Windows 11 gets Snap Group
Snap Group organise apps and projects according to the user's age and allow users to switch between apps and projects.
Android apps coming to Windows 11
Windows 11 to get support for Android apps. They will be accessible on devices running Windows 11 through Amazon's app store.