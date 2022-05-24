NASA Releases Stunning Image Of The Whirlpool Galaxy
The Whirlpool Galaxy, often known as M51, was recently photographed by NASA.
Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys caught this "hypnotic spiral galaxy" in visible light.
The post has received over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments since it was shared.
Infrared light and hydrogen are represented by red in big star-forming regions.
The blue colour is associated with hot, youthful stars, whereas the yellow colour is associated with older stars.