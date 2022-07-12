NASA Releases The First James Webb Space Telescope Photograph Of The Cosmos
The James Webb Space Telescope of NASA has created the most detailed and precise infrared image of the far reaches of the cosmos to date.
The picture depicts the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago.
This galaxy cluster's total mass works as a gravitational lens, enlarging much farther away galaxies in its wake.
As Webb searches for the universe's earliest galaxies, scientists will soon start to discover more about the galaxies' masses, ages, histories, and compositions.
Astronomers will perform complex calculations over the following few days to determine the age of those galaxies.