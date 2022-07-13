Nothing Phone (1) launches globally! Find details
Nothing Phone (1) has finally got launched worldwide! It has made its entry into the mid-range space, its unique transparent design makes it special.
Nothing Phone (1) launched worldwide online on Nothing's official YouTube channel! Founder Carl Pei shared all the details about it and the launch event was shot on the Nothing Phone (1)!
Glymph lights are customisable based on various functions. From charging status at the bottom, LED light coil around the cameras, and sync interface based on ringtones, Glymph lights offer a lot.
Nothing Phone (1) has Gorilla Glass 5 protection and to keep the smartphone light the frame is made from the recycled Aluminium frame.
Display- 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with HDR10+ colours
Refresh rate- 120Hz of refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate
Camera- 50 MP + 50 MP Dual Primary Cameras, LED Flash16 MP Front Camera
Processor - 6nm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset
Battery - 4500mAh battery with the support of 33W wired charging
15W of wireless charging, and a 5W of reverse wireless charging
Nothing Phone (1) got launched in three storage variants:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs. 32,999
256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999
12GB RAM with 256GG storage priced at Rs. 38,999
Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale on July 21 at 7 pm IST on Flipkart