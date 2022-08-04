OnePlus 10T 5G launches in India; Specifications and Price details
OnePlus 10T 5G: The comeback of the OnePlus T Series
OnePlus 10T 5G got launched in India and globally; in two years, this is the first OnePlus T series phone. Find the details about the OnePlus next and only flagship of this year.
Display
OnePlus 10T brings a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels, 10-bit colours, RGB colour gamut, and HDR10+. The phone also offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate.
Processor
The 10T is the first OnePlus phone powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Operating System
The phone runs the Android 12 operating system with OxygenOS 12.1. The company has confirmed that the 10T will get OxygenOS 13 later this year.
Camera
• Rear Camera: The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. • Front Camera: A 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.
Battery
A 4800mAh battery backs the phone with support for 150W SUPERVOOC fast charging that can fully charge the phone in just 19 minutes.
Colours Options
The phone comes in two colour options Moonstone Black and Jade Green.
Price and sale details
• The OnePlus 10T comes in three variants and will go on sale on August 6, 2022. • 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage - Rs 49,999 • 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 54,999 • 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage - Rs 55,999