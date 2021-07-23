OnePlus Nord 2 5G goes Official
Key Specifications
Octa-core (3 GHz, Single Core + 2.6 GHz, Tri core + 2 GHz, Quad core), MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
Other Specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3.
Display
Display Type - Fluid AMOLED
Screen Size - 6.43 inches
Resolution - 1080 x 2400 pixels
Dimensions
The smartphone measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.
Camera
Rear Camera - 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera - 32 MP
Connectivity
OnePlus Nord 2 5G connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.
Battery
The OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 charges the battery from 0 to 100 % in 30 mins.
Colours
OnePlus Nord 2 5G is available in Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, Green Wood colour.
Price
6GB RAM + 128GB - Rs. 27,999
8GB RAM+ 128GB - Rs. 29,999
12GB RAM + 256GB - Rs. 34,999