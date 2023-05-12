Oppo F23 5G: Launch Date, Features and Price
Availability
Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo F23 5G mobile on May 15. You can pre-book on the same day at noon.
Display and Processor
The OPPO F23 5G may sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate display. It runs on the Android 13 version with a 3.5 mm audio jack.
Battery
The Oppo F23 5G phone comes with a 5000mAh capacity battery and 67W fast charging support.
Camera
The OPPO F23 5G will sport a 64MP primary camera, a 2MP monochrome, and a 2MP microlens. The smartphone will pack a 32MP selfie camera on the front.
Storage
The smartphone is expected to pack 8GB of RAM and 5GB of expandable RAM. It will likely pack 256GB of internal storage.
Colours
It is known that the smartphone will be available in fabulous black and bold gold colours.
Price
News reports say that the price of the Oppo F23 5G phone could be around Rs 25000 or Rs 26000.