Parenting in Digital Age: Navigating Technology for Child Development

Communication
Regular communication between parents and children is a must-do thing that eases the parenting process. A healthy and informative two-way conversation is the best problem-solving technique ever. Once a parent takes the initiative of sitting down patiently with the child to have a conversation, both the parent and the child can get clarity on vital ways to survive through the digital age optimistically. Friendly communication can allow the child to share truthful information with parents, which in return can be accessed by parents to see if the digital age is working fruitfully for them or not. Real life, which is outside the gadgets, is certainly very beautiful. Hence technology should be used with proper knowledge and time.