Pixel Watch: All That We Know So Far

Google may launch the smartwatch during the Pixel 6 event in October.
India Price
Pixel smartwatch is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 30,000.
Appearance
It has a slim form factor and a curved display that wraps around a metallic frame similar to Apple Watch.
Colours
The smartwatch comes in two colours, Silver and Black, with coloured silicone straps. In addition, it may come with changeable straps.
Specifications
Pixel Watch shipping with the latest Snapdragon Wear 4100+.SoC. It is a quad-core SoC based on a 12nm manufacturing process with a clock speed of 1.7GHz.
Features
The Pixel Watch may mainly focus on fitness as it completed its Fitbit acquisition. In addition, the smartwatch may offer SPO2 tracking, sleep apnea detection, stress tracking, heartbeat alerts and more.
Tech Side
The Pixel Watch may feature a gesture control system that can detect movements. Still, the use of this particular feature is not known.
What’s New?
Pixel Watch may get a brand new version of WearOS and feature an in-house chipset made by Samsung.