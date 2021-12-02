Qualcomm Unveils its New Windows PC Chip - Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3
5nm Chip
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the world's first 5nm Windows PC chip.
Battery
The company boasts about 25 hours of battery support on a single charge, but that will depend on the individual laptop.
Connectivity
The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will offer 5G speeds up to 10Gbps, and also supports Wi-Fi 6E with speeds up to 2.9 Gbps.
Camera
Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 will offer up to 4K HDR video and up to 24 megapixels, for video calls and meetings.
Audio
There is AI-accelerated echo cancellation and noise suppression for clear audio during audio/video calls.
AI
With AI it adjusts your laptop's camera focus, white balance, and exposure when you're on a Zoom or Microsoft Teams call.
Security
This chip uses Windows Hello login and its Computer Vision processor to lock your laptop when are not in front of it.
Devices
Qualcomm has not disclosed the devices yet that will use the new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip.
Release
According to Qualcomm, the first Windows 11 laptops with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 will release in the first half of 2022.