Realme C33: All about the budget smartphone
• The budget smartphone priced under 10k will go on sale on September 12.
Realme C33
• The Realme C33 has been launched in India today. It features an entry-level chip under the hood. But, one also gets a big screen and a massive battery.
Display
• There is a 6.5-inch screen that has 400 nits of maximum brightness.
Design
• Realme C33 features a new "Boundless Sea Design". The back panel has a shimmering sand composite texture, and it has tried to mimic the "water flow effect".
Processor
• It is powered by a Unisoc T612 processor.
Storage
• The Realme C33 is available in 32GB and 64GB storage models. Expandable internal storage (up to 1TB) using the microSD card slot.
• RAM - It is offered with options of 3GB and 4GB of RAM.
Operating System
• The device comes with the Android 12 operating system out of the box.
Camera
• It offers a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.
Battery
• The budget smartphone has a 5000mAh battery under the hood.
Price
• The new Realme phone will be available in three colours: gold, aqua blue, and black.
• Rs 8,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model.
• Rs 9, 999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.