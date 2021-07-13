Samsung Galaxy F22 - The New Budget Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F22 went on sale today (13 July) via Flipkart and Samsung.com.
Dimensions
This budget smartphone from Samsung measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams.
Colours
Both variants come in two colours, Denim Black and Denim Blue.
Display
The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U HD + (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Camera
It offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. The quad rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.
Connectivity
Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Storage
The Samsung Galaxy F22 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.
Specifications
The dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top along with octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.
Battery
Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 15W charger, and it also supports fast charging of up to 25W.
Price
4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,499
6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999