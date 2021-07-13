Samsung Galaxy F22 - The New Budget Smartphone

Samsung Galaxy F22 went on sale today (13 July) via Flipkart and Samsung.com.

Dimensions

This budget smartphone from Samsung measures 159.9x74.0x9.3mm and weighs 203 grams.

Colours

Both variants come in two colours, Denim Black and Denim Blue.

Display

The phone features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U HD + (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

It offers a 13-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. The quad rear camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Connectivity

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Storage

The Samsung Galaxy F22 has up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 1TB.

Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy F22 runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 Core on top along with octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 6,000 mAh battery that comes with a 15W charger, and it also supports fast charging of up to 25W.

Price

4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999